Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

