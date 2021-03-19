AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $188.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

