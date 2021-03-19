Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

