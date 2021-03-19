Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.03.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.