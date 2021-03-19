Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $104.89 and a 52 week high of $190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

