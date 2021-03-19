Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27), but opened at GBX 18.70 ($0.24). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 21,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.10. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

