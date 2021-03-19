Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €68.58 ($80.68) and last traded at €68.58 ($80.68). 83,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.64 ($83.11).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDA. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.76 ($79.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

