At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 11.3%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.39. 79,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,023,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in At Home Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 457,957 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

