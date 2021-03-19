Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

