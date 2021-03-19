ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Raised to $8.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of ASLN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.49.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
