ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Raised to $8.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ASLN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

