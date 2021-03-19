Ashland Global’s (ASH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $103.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $89.13 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

