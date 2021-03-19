Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $832,478.96 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $30.32 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

