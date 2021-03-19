Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

