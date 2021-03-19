Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARMP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,688. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.