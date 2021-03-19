Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.62% of Ares Management worth $75,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,950,301. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $54.60 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

