Ardor Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $277.42 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00229277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.20 or 0.03656577 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051148 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

