Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 8,661 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RCUS opened at $35.30 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

