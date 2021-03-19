Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock worth $725,646 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

