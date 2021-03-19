Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,380.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

