Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of APLT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.