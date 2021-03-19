Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 595.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after buying an additional 1,589,123 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

