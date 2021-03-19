Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Up to $41.00

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54), but opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 41.21 ($0.54), with a volume of 97,381 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

