Anpario’s (ANP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ANP stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.46 million and a PE ratio of 32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.49.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

