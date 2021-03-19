Anpario’s (ANP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ANP stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.46 million and a PE ratio of 32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.49.
Anpario Company Profile
