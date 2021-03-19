Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6.25 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANP opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.49. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £136.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

