AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

