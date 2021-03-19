Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $12.89 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,943. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $828.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

