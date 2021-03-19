Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 59,166 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,166 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.