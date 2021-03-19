Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. 67,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,801. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

