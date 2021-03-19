Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.78 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.15. 3,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $95.56.

