Ancora Advisors LLC Has $16.22 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 171,603 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

DFS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,760. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

