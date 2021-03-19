Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $119.46. 24,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,258. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

