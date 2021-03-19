Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 6,083 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 3,813,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,644,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.