Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.41. 529,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The stock has a market cap of $349.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

