AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 7.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.17. 600,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 626,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $587.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.15.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter.
AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
