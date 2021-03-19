AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 7.1%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.17. 600,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 626,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $587.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.