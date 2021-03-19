Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $187.86

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $215.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $221.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.