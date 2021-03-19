Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $0.19

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on TREVF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.