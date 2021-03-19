Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target at $4.04

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

MGDPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 94,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

