Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $44.29

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

