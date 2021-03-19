Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price at $64.67

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DOMO traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 450,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,072. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 265.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

