Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $45.70

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

