Analysts Offer Predictions for Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.01) per share for the year.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,216,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.