Analysts Offer Predictions for Akumin Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:AKU opened at C$4.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Akumin has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of C$326.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.