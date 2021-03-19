Analysts Offer Predictions for Akumin Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.
