Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million.

QCRH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 27.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCRH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $767.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

