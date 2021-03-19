Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after buying an additional 114,026 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 10,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,703. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

