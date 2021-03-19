Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce sales of $54.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.67 million and the lowest is $53.71 million. Bill.com posted sales of $41.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $210.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,801.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,536 shares of company stock worth $27,332,625. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

