Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 2,596,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

