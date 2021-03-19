Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Insiders sold 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 2,124,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

