Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

WTER stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 712,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,570. The Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

