Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

