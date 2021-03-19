Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.34. ResMed reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.