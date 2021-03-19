Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $83.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.55 million and the highest is $84.98 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $342.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBFX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 592,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $834.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.